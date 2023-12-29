Megan Thee Stallion Channels “Mother Fitness” In New Partnership w/ Planet Fitness

Megan Thee Stallion has been putting work in the gym.. and we love to see it!

Today, the Houston Hottie shared a clip to her 31.4 million followers to announce her new partnership with Planet Fitness. The gym franchise is best known for providing a “judgment free zone,” inviting people of all walks of life to come workout in peace.

In the caption, Megan writes, “Hotties, Mother Fitness has arrived and she’s ready to spread Big Fitness Energy to all! Start feeling #RealHotGirlEnergy at Planet Fitness today!”

The video sees Megan decked out in all purple, as she gives her speech as Mother Fitness, encouraging people to join Planet Fitness where everyone can workout in their own way. According to the press release, this new venture includes a line of branded fitness gear including sweatshirts, bucket hats, water bottles, and sticker sheets.

Megan states in a statement: “Working out is such an important part of my routine, so this partnership with Planet Fitness genuinely embodies my personal values. We want to encourage everyone to prioritize their physical and mental health heading into the New Year, so they can reach new heights in 2024 and continue to grow into the best version of themselves.”





