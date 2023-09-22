Megan Thee Stallion Reportedly Set to Appear at Beyoncé’s Houston ‘Renaissance’ Tour

Megan Thee Stallion will no longer perform at the Global Citizen Festival. Reports state she is sidestepping the performance to instead appear alongside Beyoncé in their hometown of Houston for the Renaissance World Tour.

According to Page Six, Thee Stallion will perform a single song at the Houston show. “Eleven days before she was due to headline, Megan Thee Stallion has pulled out of Global Citizen Festival 2023 due to a scheduling conflict,” a statement to Pitchfork reads.

Remaining on the Global Citizen stage will be The Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Lauryn Hill, and Jung Kook.

In other Megan Thee Stallion news, she is getting ready to bless the Hotties with new music. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Hot Girl Meg revealed she is eyeing a Halloween release but won’t give a firm date.

“I like to surprise the Hotties so I’m not gonna say how soon. But just be expecting it,” Thee Stallion said. “Everybody knows spooky season is my favorite season, so just be on point.”

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B have a true music-making synergy. Could it lead to more music? Hot Girl Meg revealed they have enough music for an EP.

Speaking with Complex, Thee Stallion revealed that the two Hip-Hop queens are “building a little EP already” and teased the idea of a joint tour.

“I literally think that’s the route that we’re going,” Megan said. “So I’ve done two songs for her. And now I feel like I’m in a space where I know exactly what songs I want her to do for me. So we’re really building a little EP already. We’re gonna have enough music that we need to go on tour together.”

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have officially delivered the first performance of “Bongos.” Hitting the VMAs, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B took the stage to a tropical background with muscular men actually playing bongos. The dancers flanked the two, making the VMA moment full of energy.





