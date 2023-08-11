35
22
30
43
16
44
2
11
40
45
9
50
31
13
26
3
5
48
29
33
49
25
24
32
18
1
23
38
8
7
4
21
15
14
37
20
46
47
10
34
39

[WATCH] Bone Thugs N Harmony Gets Street Naming Ceremony In Cleveland On Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary

142 1 minute read

Video footage has surfaced from E. 99th Street and St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland, Ohio, where melodic Hip Hop quartet Bone Thugs N Harmony was honored with a street naming after the monumental group discovered by N.W.A. founder Eazy-E.

The City of Cleveland held a two-hour ceremony at the now coveted intersection, which has been renamed “Bone Thugs-n-Harmony Way’. The footage above shows Bizzy and Krayzie watch the new sign be unveiled as onlookers cheered.

This is an integral commemoration, being that today(August 11) marks the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop music and shows the expansion of a culture birthed in the South Bronx, which expanded to every city and town in the world.






Source link

142 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Spotify listeners Bring On A Peta Teanet Revival with Ka Valungu – African Vibe PT 2

Spotify listeners Bring On A Peta Teanet Revival with Ka Valungu – African Vibe PT 2

Travis Scott Announces ‘CIRCUS MAXIMUS’ Film and Reveals New ‘UTOPIA’ Cover

Travis Scott Announces ‘CIRCUS MAXIMUS’ Film and Reveals New ‘UTOPIA’ Cover

ZRP, SEEDCO To Curb Counterfeit Maize Seed

ZRP, SEEDCO To Curb Counterfeit Maize Seed

Denzel Curry Delivers New Single “BLOOD ON MY NIKEZ” Feat. Juicy J

Denzel Curry Delivers New Single “BLOOD ON MY NIKEZ” Feat. Juicy J

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo