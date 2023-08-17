Sexyy Red Drops New Pic with Drake: ‘I’m With My Man’

Sexyy Red and Drake have struck up quite the bond. Hitting Instagram, Sexyy Red shared a new image of her and Drizzy. “I’m with my man but it’s free my udda man.”

Drake shared the sentiment, “3 that man.”

Sexyy Red is heading out on tour with Drake for the remaining dates of his It’s All A Blur run. Sexyy Red confirmed the news on Twitter, “We outsideee thank you drake!”

Get ready for more from Drake and Sexyy Red. After the two met on one of The Boy’s It’s All A Blur Tour stops, Sexyy Red reveals they have a single on the way. Speaking at Rolling Loud, Sexyy Red dived into her relationship with Drake.

“We got a song coming out. I mean, we supposed to be,” Red said. “I did some lil shit on his song, he sent me a beat, and I rapped for him or whatever. He was fuckin with it, so we gon’ see if he drop that bitch.”

By Sexyy Redd’s statements, it is believed the collaboration could find its way on the forthcoming For All The Dogs that Drake has teased since dropping his book in July.

You can hear it from Sexyy Red below.

Sexyy Red talks about her relationship with Drake and says jokingly “we be f*cking” then she says they may have a song coming together 👀 pic.twitter.com/AdQkDKWQdD — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 25, 2023

Miami experienced a sizzling performance as Sexyy Red hit the stage at Rolling Loud for the first time, leaving the crowd electrified. The St. Louis sensation brought her contagious energy, igniting the Hoochie Babies with her NSFW bars. From her recent Hood Hottest Princess mixtape, she unleashed a medley of hits, including fan favorites like “Pound Town,” “Female Gucci Mane,” and “Looking For The Hoes (Ain’t My Fault).”

The audience roared enthusiastically as Sexyy’s bass-thumping track, “SkeeYee,” had them chanting along with fiery zeal. The party elevated to new heights when she surprised everyone with a special appearance by Sukihana, performing their collab “Born By The River.”

St. Louis sensation, Sexyy Red, is taking her fans on a scorching summer tour with the #SexyySummer itinerary. Ahead of her debut Rolling Loud Miami performance, Sexyy dropped the NSFW video for “Hellcats SRTS” from her Hood Hottest Princess mixtape.

The video features Sexyy and her crew, including GloRilla, cruising through the streets in sport mode, unapologetically showcasing her love for fast cars, good weed, and generous companions.





