WATCH: Nas Gives a Glimpse Inside His Birthday Party in “Fever” Video

Nas has delivered a brand new music video for “Fever,” a track from his latest album, Magic 3. This album results from the enduring partnership between Nas and longtime collaborator Hit-Boy, produced under Mass Appeal.

Directed by Leff, the “Fever” video takes viewers inside Nas’s opulent birthday celebration, attended by legendary music and entertainment industry peers. The guest list included luminaries like Diddy, Mary J. Blige, Hit-Boy, Fat Joe, and even Hollywood legend Robert De Niro. They all gathered to commemorate Nas’s 50th birthday and the release of Magic 3

This album features 15 fresh tracks and marks the final chapter of the legendary collaboration between Nas and Hit-Boy. It’s a testament to their extraordinary run together in the world of hip-hop.

In celebration of Magic 3 and Nas’s 50th birthday, fans can now connect to access exclusive merchandise, including limited editions of the album on vinyl, which are available at shop.massappeal.com.

The video is available below.





