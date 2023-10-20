NYC Graffiti Pioneer TRACY 168 Passes Away At 65

Hip Hop has taken more than a few losses and the graffiti world has not been exempt as one of its giants from the first generation of graffiti, TRACY 168, reportedly past away last month at his home in the Bronx. He was 65 years old.

Born Michael Tracy, He wrote his first tag on an NYC MTA bus in 1969 and never stopped. His graffiti art is recognized as the original “Wild Style” and was a mentor to famous late NYC graff artist turned contemporary art icon Keith Haring. TRACY wrote with some of graff’s most revered writers such as CLIFF, LSD, P NUT SKEME and others. He was an honorary member of legendary South Bronx gang The Black Spades and later formed his own crew known as The Wanted.

TRACY 168 will be sorely missed by the graff community, but his work and art will live on forever.






