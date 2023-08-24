49
Blueface Shows Stab Wound Suffered In Boxing Gym Altercation

Yesterday(August 23), footage from Kaminsky Boxing Gym showed Blueface getting into an altercation with an unknown man, in which Blueface revealed that he was stabbed during the confrontation. The video ended shortly before it showed him being assaulted by the stranger, but Blueface has taken to social media to show his stab wounds and why he won’t be able to fight in his October 14 undercard.

Blueface was scheduled to fight in the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis undercard in October against Salt Papi. Good news is that Blueface assured everyone that he’s “okay” and that it was just a flesh wound to the leg so there’s no need to “blow up” his phone behind the incident. 






Source link

