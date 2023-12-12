WATCH: Rick Ross Offers $2 Million To Buy G-Unit Members’ Catalogs

Everyday I’m hustlin’! Rick Ross is the biggest boss, and he continues to make headlines.

Most recently, the Maybach Music Group founder sends a message to his longtime rival 50 Cent.

It all began when 50 called out Rick Ross for his lyrics in his song “U.O.E.N.O.,” which was released back in 2013. 50 claimed the negative connotations should have resulted in Rick ROss being dropped from his brand deals, specifically the liquor sponsorship. Of course, Rozay wasn’t about to sit back and do nothing.

Rick Ross offers 50 Cent $2 million for the music catalogs of Young Buck, Lloyd Banks, and Tony Yayo, including the masters of G-Unit’s album ‘Beg For Mercy’. pic.twitter.com/JXXga0vAVk — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) December 11, 2023

Posting to his 19 million followers on Instagram, Rick Ross posted a video to his Instagram story, first addressing 50 Cent as a “diabolical genius.” He then offers all the G-Unit members money to buy them out their contracts.

“I read yesterday that Young Buck’s catalog is worth $725K, for the entire catalog,” Rozay states. “Cool, I can only assume that Lloyd Banks’ is worth about the same. So I say let’s make it and then keep it simple though — throw Tony Yayo in there, I’ll give you $1.5 [million].”

He continues: “I don’t need the entire G-Unit catalog, but Beg For Mercy. Just keep it simple, I’ll give you another $500,000 for it. Masters for that. So that’s $2 million dollars, I’m making a business offer to the diabolical genius.”

Rick Ross then asks 50 if he wants to bank wire transfer, or the jewelry on his pinky and watch. Hilarious!

