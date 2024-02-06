Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Honors N.W.A with Lifetime Achievement Award At 2024 Grammys

N.W.A is the fifth rap group to receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy, joining legend such as Run-DMC, Public Enemy, Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five, and Salt-N-Pepa.

At this year’s Grammys, N.W.A. was presented with the accolade by the iconic Bone Thugs-N-Harmony during The Recording Academy’s Special Merit Awards Ceremony, taking place Saturday, February 3rd at the historic Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.

Emerging from Compton, California, in the late 1980s, N.W.A.’s Eazy-E, Ice Cube, Dr. Dre, MC Ren, and DJ Yella captured the zeitgeist of their era, channeling their experiences into a revolutionary sound that would forever alter the course of music. Their unflinching narratives and potent beats laid the groundwork for the genre’s future and solidified their status as pioneers of hip-hop. In addition to presenting the award, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony attributes their ongoing success to N.W.A after getting signed to Eazy-E’s label Ruthless Records 30 years ago.

The ceremony was a convergence of legends as Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, with their own rich history in the genre, paid tribute to N.W.A.’s trailblazing contributions. The Grammy stage was a testament to the power of music as a force for cultural expression and change, honoring the legacy of artists who dared to speak their truth.





