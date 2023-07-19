Galaxy 947 Joburg Day Drops Its 2023 Music Line-Up

JOHANNESBURG, 19 July, 2023 – Galaxy 947 Joburg Day, the highly anticipated annual music event, has unveiled its star-studded line-up for 2023. The announcement was made throughout the day on Friday, July 14, 2023, with some artist revealing their participation in unique and exciting ways.

947 Breakfast Club, known for their knack of delivering surprises, revealed the first artist of the line-up with a live call featuring the talented Jeremy Loops. Jeremy is known for his unique blend of folk, rock, and electronic music. Mango Groove, an iconic South African favourite with their infectious blend of pop, jazz, and African music, sent a voice note to 947 to announce their participation. Adding to the excitement, record producer, singer, and songwriter, DJ Maphorisa, was also confirmed as part of the 2023 line-up.

Mo Flava, host of the popular Mo Flava Show, took the opportunity to announce K.O, who joined him in an on-air call. GoodLuck, the chart-topping electronic music band, dropped a voice-note to share their excitement about being part of the event.

Shekhinah, the award-winning singer, announced her addition to the line-up during a call with Afternoons with Zweli. In a nostalgic twist and a flip of the script, Mafikizolo, the iconic South African duo, was also added to the line-up.

947 Drive with Thando, the dynamic afternoon show, made a grand announcement by welcoming DJ Zinhle and Prince Kaybee to the line-up. Mi casa, the sensational live band, joined Thando in the studio to formally announce their addition to the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day 2023 line-up.

Galaxy 947 Joburg Day is set to take place on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Crocodile Creek Polo Club in Lanseria. The event promises to be a day filled with incredible music, unforgettable performances, and a vibrant atmosphere.

To stay updated on the journey to Galaxy 947 Joburg Day, tune-in to 947. Tickets are available for purchase HERE

Source: Primedia