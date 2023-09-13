Prosecutors Reveal Kysre Gondrezick Suffered Fractured Vertebra in Neck After Assault from Kevin Porter Jr.

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. pleaded not guilty to two felony assault charges of his girlfriend and former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick.

Porter Jr. was released on $75,000 cash bail, and an order of protection was placed.

Porter is facing felony assault and strangulation after allegedly striking his Gondrezick “repeatedly about the face with a closed fist, causing a laceration above her right eye and bruising and substantial pain to her face” at a Manhattan hotel.

Gondrezick states Porter Jr. “pressure to her neck by forcefully squeezing it, causing her to experience difficulty breathing, redness and bruising to her neck, and substantial pain.”

According to ABC13 Houston, Gondrezick suffered a fractured vertebra in her neck. Porter Jr. is due back in court on Oct. 16. Prosecutors state the attack by Porter continued until Gondrezick ran into the hotel hallway covered in blood.

Gondrezick was drafted by the Indiana Fever in 2021 and is currently a free agent. Porter Jr. will make $15 million with the Rockets next season.





