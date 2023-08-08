Quavo Hosts Over 270 Atlanta Residents for 2nd Annual Back 2 School Events

Quavo recently hosted the second annual ‘Ultimate Back 2 School Giveback’ in partnership with Quavo Cares and Tender Foundation. The event at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta was a heartwarming day of community engagement and entertainment, benefiting over 270 local Atlanta residents.

Quavo and his family wore jerseys emblazoned with the number 94 and ‘Rocket Power’ as a tribute to the late Takeoff. The event provided school essentials like backpacks, notebooks, and pencils while offering a variety of activities for students and families. Balloon animal making, face painting, mini basketball, and a raffle for 2 iPad Minis were some of the highlights. Students could also choose trendy apparel from Legends and Insoles and enjoy popsicles from Mocha Pops. Giveaway tables were tailored for different school levels, and a DJ booth, sensory station, and games were added to the fun.

The success of this event strengthens the partnership between Quavo Cares Foundation and Tender Foundation, highlighting their dedication to positively impacting Atlanta families and empowering youth through education. Quavo Cares focuses on youth development through sports, education, and the arts, and their collaboration with Tender has previously supported initiatives like the guaranteed income program for black single moms. This event builds on their previous efforts, including the inaugural Back 2 School Giveback in 2022, showcasing their commitment to making a difference in the community.





