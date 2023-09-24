Quavo Joins Community Justice in Gun Violence Advocacy, Meets Vice President Kamala Harris

Grammy-nominated artist and philanthropist Quavo stood alongside Community Justice on September 20th in Washington, DC, to advocate for community-driven solutions to combat gun violence. This day of advocacy aimed to raise awareness about the importance of supporting grassroots initiatives for gun violence prevention.

A day later, President Joe Biden made a significant announcement, establishing the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention. Vice President Kamala Harris will lead this office, with Greg Jackson, outgoing Executive Director of Community Justice and partner of the Rocket Foundation, serving as Deputy Director.

This initiative is part of a broader effort championed by Community Justice, which views gun violence as a public health crisis. The organization advocates for community-based solutions, offering increased resources and a holistic approach to gun violence prevention.

Quavo’s day in Washington included a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris and discussions with members of the Congressional Black Caucus and Congressional leadership. A panel discussion on gun violence prevention, part of the Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference, was also led by Quavo and Greg Jackson. Throughout the day, they emphasized the importance of funding community-led initiatives, tackling gun violence as a public health risk, and advocating for the passage of the Break the Cycle Of Violence Act.

Quavo has become an influential advocate for gun violence prevention, launching The Rocket Foundation with a commitment of $2 million to invest in community violence intervention following the tragic loss of his nephew, Takeoff, a member of Migos, who was fatally shot during an altercation at a bowling alley.

Community Justice focuses on supporting Black and Brown communities disproportionately affected by gun violence. They promote a public health approach, including community-based violence intervention, coalition building, and proactive policy measures.

With the appointment of Greg Jackson to the new White House office, Community Justice will begin the search for an interim director, while Amber Goodwin and Anthony Smith assume day-to-day leadership responsibilities for the organization.





