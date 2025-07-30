33
37
20
13
31
24
44
10
29
14
23
32
48
22
38
40
16
46
1
3
11
2
4
5
26
30
43
39
34
8
18
35
9
49
15
25
Ray J Says He Tried Hard Drugs After Whitney Houston’s DeathAsk ChatGPT

Ray J Says He Tried Hard Drugs After Whitney Houston’s DeathAsk ChatGPT

2025-07-30Last Updated: 2025-07-30
330 1 minute read

Ray J pulled up on Cam Newton’s podcast and addressed his drug use after the death of Whitney Houston.

“I’ve never done one drug with Whitney, and when people asked me, ‘Did Whitney do drugs?’… everybody knows certain answers,” Ray J said. “I can tell you about me, I was so f–ked up after that sh-t happened, I tried hard drugs for the first time after that sh-t happened because I was just like I don’t know what was going on, bro. I was totally in awe of it.”

Earlier this year, in an interview with The Art of Dialogue, Suge Knight said Whitney Houston’s death was at the hands of Ray J.

“I remember the conversation when she felt her life was in the toilet,” Knight said. “She didn’t even say your name. ‘Brandy little brother trying to kiss me and do drugs with me.’ Next thing you know, she’s dead.”

You can hear it from Knight below.




Source link

2025-07-30Last Updated: 2025-07-30
330 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Cotton Fest Returns To The Mother City This November

Cotton Fest Returns To The Mother City This November

2023-09-07
Cardi B Takes a Step Towards Resolving Civil Assault Legal Feud

Cardi B Takes a Step Towards Resolving Civil Assault Legal Feud

2023-10-21
Young Thug on Being Name-Dropped in “Not Like Us”: ‘I’m a Drake Fan’

Young Thug on Being Name-Dropped in “Not Like Us”: ‘I’m a Drake Fan’

2025-04-28
Glen Washington Has Grammy Hopes For His New Album

Glen Washington Has Grammy Hopes For His New Album

2025-06-05
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo