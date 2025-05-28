13
31
10
32
26
24
35
16
8
11
40
20
23
15
2
3
22
34
37
25
9
38
14
46
43
39
44
48
49
4
5
1
18
30
29
33
‘You’ll Join Nipsey, King Von, and Pac’

‘You’ll Join Nipsey, King Von, and Pac’

2025-05-28Last Updated: 2025-05-28
337 1 minute read

Everybody Hates Akademiks. Ab-Soul dropped off a new song, which is currently floating online as “… (Joey Bada$$ Response,” following the chaos of last week’s East Coast vs West Coast friendly fade. But Soul had a bar for Ak: “Imma slap Akademiks when I see him.” And then Ak crashed out…

“If you ever raise a hand on me, it’ll be your last day on earth,” Ak said. “You’ll join Nipsey, King Von, and Pac — all of y’all gonna be having a good time. I hate you pussy ass rappers.”

Whose mans is this? You can hear it all below.




Source link

2025-05-28Last Updated: 2025-05-28
337 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Sexyy Red Shows Off Four New Chanel Bags Gifted by Drake: ‘He Just Turn a Bad B—h Up’

Sexyy Red Shows Off Four New Chanel Bags Gifted by Drake: ‘He Just Turn a Bad B—h Up’

2024-03-09
Pusha T Confirms New Music From Himself or Clipse to Come in 2024

Pusha T Confirms New Music From Himself or Clipse to Come in 2024

2024-04-28
Will Smith Announces First Album in Over 20 Years, ‘Based on a True Story,’ Out March 28

Will Smith Announces First Album in Over 20 Years, ‘Based on a True Story,’ Out March 28

2025-03-15
A Pan African-Global collaboration goes ‘Boom Boom’

A Pan African-Global collaboration goes ‘Boom Boom’

2024-09-17
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo