Everybody Hates Akademiks. Ab-Soul dropped off a new song, which is currently floating online as “… (Joey Bada$$ Response,” following the chaos of last week’s East Coast vs West Coast friendly fade. But Soul had a bar for Ak: “Imma slap Akademiks when I see him.” And then Ak crashed out…

“If you ever raise a hand on me, it’ll be your last day on earth,” Ak said. “You’ll join Nipsey, King Von, and Pac — all of y’all gonna be having a good time. I hate you pussy ass rappers.”

Whose mans is this? You can hear it all below.