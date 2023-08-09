Travis Scott Announces ‘UTOPIA’ Tour on Instagram

Travis Scott is getting ready to tour his new album, UTOPIA. Hitting Instagram, Scott announced that tour dates are on the way. “UTOPIA TOUR SOON, US AND EURO DATES SOON TO BE ANNOUNCE, I MISS THE ROAD I MISSS YALLL,” he wrote.

The tour is reported to start in September in Chicago and wrapping in November after Thanksgiving in Miami.

During Travis Scott’s CIRCUS MAXIMUS show broadcast live from Rome, Italy, Ye appeared on stage in all black.

As Ye took the stage, Travis Scott put the fans on notice: “Only one human being on this mother f***ing planet that has ever walked side by side with me through anything and every mother f***ing thing.”

Later on in his set, Scott also said, “There is no UTOPIA without Kanye West, there is no Travis Scott without Kanye West, there is no Rome without Kanye West”

During Ye’s time on stage, he performed “Praise God” and returned to his Graduation days for “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.” You can see the social media footage below.

Travis Scott brings out Ye during his concert at the Circus Maximus in Rome 🌵🥵 “There is no UTOPIA without Kanye West, there is no Travis Scott without Kanye West, there is no Rome without Kanye West” 📹 IG: nike.kd#UTOPIA pic.twitter.com/vLg4hpGwlp — KicksFinder (@KicksFinder) August 7, 2023





