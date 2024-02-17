Remembering Bing Worthington: Snoop Dogg’s Brother and Music Executive

The music industry mourns the loss of Bing Worthington, younger brother of legendary rapper Snoop Dogg, who passed away at the age of 44. Snoop Dogg confirmed the heartbreaking news on Instagram, sharing memories of his beloved brother and expressing his grief with a series of posts.

Throughout his life, Bing played various crucial roles behind the scenes in Snoop Dogg’s career, serving as a tour manager and co-founding the record label Dogg Records. Beyond his contributions to Snoop’s success, Bing pursued his own musical endeavors, co-founding the hip-hop group Lifestyle and releasing the album “Liquid Cocaine” with them in 2003.

One of Bing’s proudest achievements was co-writing the song “Be Thankful” for Snoop Dogg’s rap group Tha Eastsidaz. Snoop Dogg fondly remembered his brother as someone who “always made us laugh,” sharing cherished moments they had together.

Fans of Snoop Dogg joined in paying tribute to Bing, offering condolences and sharing fond memories of encounters with the music executive. Described as a “fine man,” a “bright soul,” and “one of the most honest people,” Bing’s impact on those around him resonated deeply.

Despite the loss, the cause of Bing’s death remains pending, awaiting the results of a toxicology and autopsy report. Bing’s journey in the music industry was marked by versatility and passion, transitioning from a roadie to a savvy businessman.

In a 2016 interview with Vice, Bing reflected on his career evolution, expressing gratitude for the opportunities he had in the music business. He highlighted his transition from focusing on music creation to embracing the business side of the industry, a shift that he found fulfilling and “blessed.”

The passing of Bing Worthington comes during a challenging time for Snoop Dogg and his family, following his daughter Cori’s announcement last month of her hospitalization after suffering a severe stroke. As they navigate through this difficult period, the music community remembers Bing’s contributions and celebrates his legacy as a beloved brother, music executive, and cherished individual.





