Russell Simmons Accused of Rape of Former Def Jam Employee in New Lawsuit

Russell Simmons is the subject of another rape allegation from a former Def Jam employee. The Jane Doe states Simmons also obstructed her career from advancing.

The lawsuit was filed in New York City federal court under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, revealing the woman worked for Simmons as an executive and video producer.

Doe’s relationship with Simmons was professional and turned violent, impacting her “financial viability.”

The unidentified woman states Simmons invited her to his home music video work, leading to a “playful” attempt of wrestling turned aggressive behavior and rape. The document reads, “Ms Doe repeatedly told Mr Simmons to get off of her, but he refused.”

Following the incident, the woman stated Simmons would intimidate her in the office when he visited her desk, eventually leading her to have panic attacks. The woman is seeking monetary damages as a result of a trial.






