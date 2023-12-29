Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Seeks Extension in Lawsuit Response Amid Confidential Issue

Music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is requesting additional time to prepare a response to a lawsuit filed against him by a woman, identified as Jane Doe, who alleges an inappropriate encounter with the music executive when she was 17 years old. Diddy’s lawyer, Jonathan Davis, informed the judge that unforeseen confidential circumstances require an extension for the mogul to reply to the lawsuit.

Allhiphop.com reports: In a letter to the court, Davis stated, “Due to circumstances beyond the control of the Combs Defendants, which circumstances are of a confidential nature, we respectfully request that the Court modify the Motion Schedule to extend Defendants’ time to file their opposition to the Motion from December 27, 2023, to January 17, 2024, and extend Plaintiff’s time to file a reply, if any, from January 8, 2024, to January 31, 2024.”

The legal battle has already seen resistance from Diddy and his associate Harve, who have indicated in previous court documents that they do not consent to Jane Doe’s motion to proceed anonymously. The issue of anonymity has become a point of contention between the parties.

Jane Doe’s lawyer, Douglas H. Wigdor, has stressed the importance of her remaining anonymous, citing potential chilling effects on future plaintiffs and emphasizing the significant trauma she has allegedly experienced due to the reported assault. The disagreement over anonymity sets the stage for a substantial legal battle in what is becoming a high-stakes lawsuit.

Thoughts?





