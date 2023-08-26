11
SOURCE SPORTS: 50 Cent Shows Off Custom World Series Ring Given to Him By The Houston Astros

142 1 minute read

Hip Hop tycoon 50 Cent flaunted a nice, icy gift to his almost 30 million followers on Instagram that not many people other than actual baseball players get to wear; an authentic 2022 World Series ring courtesy of the Houston Astros.

50 captioned the post, which featured several images of the diamond encrusted ring, “👀Bro why the ASTROS gave me a official world championship ring today. I didn’t know what to say, I was bugging out 😳what’s cooler then that🤷🏽‍♂️ H town love.” 

50 also received a custom made G-Unit glove from the team, which he also posted, captioning, “This is how I watch the ASTROS Game, but I done fvcked around threw the worst first pitch of the MLB LOL,” referencing his 2014 Citi Field viral first pitch for the Mets.






