Stephen Marley Drops ‘Old Soul’ LP, First Album In Seven Years

the 8x GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter/producer Stephen Marley has released Old Soul, his first full-length project since 2016, available now on all digital platforms via Tuff Gong Collective/UMe/Ghetto Youths International. Featuring a stellar line-up of special guests, including Bob Weir, Eric Clapton, Jack Johnson, Ziggy Marley, Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, Buju Banton, and Slightly Stoopid. Old Soul will be available on CD, a 2LP standard black vinyl, and as a limited-edition double LP vinyl in translucent yellow and green on December 1st. Preorder or listen to the album HERE.

Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead and singer/songwriter Jack Johnson join Marley on “Winding Roads,” the album’s latest single. A metaphor for life’s journey, struggle, and eventual salvation, the song soulfully closes out Old Soul with interlacing guitar and vocal trade-offs from Marley, Weir, and Johnson, creating an unforgettable bluesy classic and the only song from the album recorded with a full band. “Winding Roads” was recorded at Bob Weir’s TRI Studios with his Wolf Bros band, including Don Was and Dead & Company members Jeff Chimenti and Jay Lane.

The release of “Winding Roads” followed two previous singles, “Old Soul” and “Cool As The Breeze.” A retrospective music video for the album’s title track, “Old Soul,” released earlier this summer, features unseen family images and a montage of Jamaican musical heritage. A warm acoustic narrative, the song carries listeners through Stephen’s evolution, intertwined with the Marley legacy. Lyrics such as “April 1972, my mom and poppa brought me through, back then I was the favorite, so they say,” give a nod to his lineage and early years. Originally penned by Jamaican artist Omi, Stephen adapted the song to reflect his personal journey, suggesting a familiarity with past life experiences. Echoing his father’s sentiments, Stephen’s core message promotes mental freedom and unity.





