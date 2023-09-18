22
2
33
26
11
45
3
13
21
10
46
49
38
4
15
16
8
44
29
9
48
30
40
23
39
37
50
35
25
31
5
32
14
7
47
20
34
18
24
1
43

Stephen Marley Drops ‘Old Soul’ LP, First Album In Seven Years

142 1 minute read

the 8x GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter/producer Stephen Marley has released Old Soul, his first full-length project since 2016, available now on all digital platforms via Tuff Gong Collective/UMe/Ghetto Youths International. Featuring a stellar line-up of special guests, including Bob Weir, Eric Clapton, Jack Johnson, Ziggy Marley, Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, Buju Banton, and Slightly StoopidOld Soul will be available on CD, a 2LP standard black vinyl, and as a limited-edition double LP vinyl in translucent yellow and green on December 1st.  Preorder or listen to the album HERE

Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead and singer/songwriter Jack Johnson join Marley on “Winding Roads,” the album’s latest single. A metaphor for life’s journey, struggle, and eventual salvation, the song soulfully closes out Old Soul with interlacing guitar and vocal trade-offs from Marley, Weir, and Johnson, creating an unforgettable bluesy classic and the only song from the album recorded with a full band. “Winding Roads” was recorded at Bob Weir’s TRI Studios with his Wolf Bros band, including Don Was and Dead & Company members Jeff Chimenti and Jay Lane.

The release of “Winding Roads” followed two previous singles, “Old Soul” and “Cool As The Breeze.” A retrospective music video for the album’s title track, “Old Soul,” released earlier this summer, features unseen family images and a montage of Jamaican musical heritage. A warm acoustic narrative, the song carries listeners through Stephen’s evolution, intertwined with the Marley legacy. Lyrics such as “April 1972, my mom and poppa brought me through, back then I was the favorite, so they say,” give a nod to his lineage and early years. Originally penned by Jamaican artist Omi, Stephen adapted the song to reflect his personal journey, suggesting a familiarity with past life experiences. Echoing his father’s sentiments, Stephen’s core message promotes mental freedom and unity.






Source link

142 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Tory Lanez Sentenced to 10 Years in State Prison for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Tory Lanez Sentenced to 10 Years in State Prison for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Greasy Tunes – Exciting Spotify Playlist-Inspired Recipes!

Greasy Tunes – Exciting Spotify Playlist-Inspired Recipes!

Industry demands return of LCs

Industry demands return of LCs

Spotify Launches the New AI DJ for Premium Users in South Africa

Spotify Launches the New AI DJ for Premium Users in South Africa

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo