Suge Knight Claims Deion Sanders Never Repaid $500K Invested In His Rap Career

Former Deathrow Records co-founder Marion “Suge” Knight alleges Deion Sanders never paid him back the $500,000 he invested in Sanders’ once aspiring rap career.

Back in the 1990’s Coach Prime– like many sports superstars wanted to get into the hip hop arena.. Sanders allegedly reached out to Knight who was a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

“When Prime wanted to be a rapper, I spent over half a million dollars of my own money,” Knight told Nick Cannon in a jailhouse phone call that aired on his podcast, “The Daily Cannon.”

“I put guys in the studio, I paid [music producer] Dallas Austin, I did all these songs, did everything.

“Then one day he [Deion’s agent] came to me and said, ‘Well, Prime’s deal’s with Nike and Death Row is a Black-owned company, and we don’t really want to deal with a Black-owned company, even though you paid for everything. We signed to you, put us on the Interscope label brand.”

In 1994, Sanders signed with MC Hammer’s Bust It Records. In December of that year, he released his debut album Prime Time on Bust It Records/Capitol Records.

Sanders’ first single “Must Be The Money,” was his introduction into the music industry.

