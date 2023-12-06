Suge Knight Releases Photo of Playing with Diddy’s Son Justin Combs as a Baby

Suge Knight is taking his ever-present beef with Diddy to a new level. During a recent podcast episode, Suge Knight detailed his relationship with Misa Hylton, the mother of Diddy’s son, Justin Combs.

Knight would release an image playing with Justin during a time, aligning with the timeline for the East Coast-West Coast feud.

While discussing his relationship with Diddy’s baby mother Misa Hylton on his podcast ‘Collect Calls with Suge Knight’, Suge Knight leaks a photo of himself playing with Diddy’s son Justin Combs as a baby. The photo was taking during the height of the East vs. West coast beef.… pic.twitter.com/N0LRpXLdAA — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) December 4, 2023

The latest entry in their decades-long saga comes less than a month after Cassie’s lawsuit revealed Diddy once planned to attack Knight once his secured team alerted him about the location of the Death Row leader at a local diner.

The court docs read, “For example, on one occasion when Mr. Combs and Ms. Ventura were using drugs together in his home, one of his security staff barged in and announced that Suge Knight—a longtime rival of Mr. Combs—was spotted at Mel’s Drive-In Diner in Los Angeles.

“Mr. Combs began to get dressed, retrieved multiple guns from a safe, and ran out of his home to where he believed Mr. Knight was dining. Ms. Ventura became terrified and began to cry.”

