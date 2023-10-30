Halle Bailey and DDG Dress as Janet Jackson and Tupac in ‘Poetic Justice’ for Halloween

Singer Halle Bailey and her boyfriend, rapper DDG, evoked the spirits of Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur, dressing as the stars of Poetic Justice for their 2023 Halloween costume. You can see their full collection of pictures, mirroring the two icons, below.

Earlier this month, Halle Bailey, The Little Mermaid star celebrated for her ethereal voice and captivating performances, finds herself at the heart of swirling pregnancy speculations.

New photos, which The Shade Room first shared, show Bailey walking alongside her boyfriend, DDG. Halle, 21, gracefully donned an oversized gray hoodie and a Louis Vuitton bag over her shoulder. Her stomach appears round, leading fans to believe she is pregnant.

Rumors of Bailey’s pregnancy have swelled since August, with eagle-eyed fans scrutinizing every public appearance for clues. The couple, who made their relationship public earlier this year, has been a subject of fascination since their dating rumors first surfaced in January.

Bailey has maintained a veil of silence regarding the rumors surrounding her potential pregnancy. The actress has strategically chosen to conceal her figure beneath an array of oversized clothing, leaving fans to decipher the visual hints and piece together the puzzle.

It will be her first child with DDG if Bailey is pregnant, 26. The couple went public with their relationship earlier this year after sparking dating rumors last January. Now, fans eagerly await official confirmation or a revelation from the couple themselves.





