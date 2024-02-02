SZA & Top Dawg Honored At Billboard Power 100 Event In Los Angeles

It’s officially Grammy’s week in Los Angeles, and the mayhem continues. With everybody outside, there was only one place to be on Wednesday: the Billboard Power 100 event.

At Neuehouse in Hollywood, California, in the early evening, the highly-anticipated event celebrated Billboard’s Power 100 nominees, bringing together the who’s who of the music industry. The evening also kicked off the year-long partnership between Billboard and Tres Generaciones, a tequila brand best known for its authentic agave flavor.

The festivities kicked off on the evening prior with an invite-only dinner at Pendry West Hollywood, which featured specialty curated cocktails, including the Tres 73’ and engraved Tres Generaciones Añejo bottles to commemorate notable names such as Halle Bailey and Paris Jackson. This is just one example of the significance of the partnership between Tres Generaciones and Billboard, with both brands committed to offering music-focused experiences while providing a platform for creatives who move the needle.

On January 31st, the highlight of the evening arrived as Clive Davis introduced SZA to present his namesake award to her manager and label heads Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence “Punch” Henderson and Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith. The heartwarming intro reminded attendees that TDE launched in 2004 and has since exploded into one of the most well-respected labels in the music industry.

Overall, the event was a beautiful way to honor and toast the remarkable achievements and unwavering passion and resilience this year’s honorees exuded.

Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith





