Timbaland Announced as 2024 Inductee in Songwriters Hall of Fame

Timbaland is headed to the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame has announced its latest inductees for the 2024 Induction and Awards Gala, honoring musical luminaries who have left an indelible mark on the industry. The esteemed list also includes Hillary Lindsey, Dean Pitchford, R.E.M. (Bill Berry, Peter Buck, Mike Mills, and Michael Stipe), and Steely Dan (Donald Fagen and Walter Becker).

These legendary songwriters boast an impressive catalog of hits, such as “Jesus Take The Wheel,” “Big Pimpin’,” “Footloose,” “Losing My Religion,” and “Reelin’ in the Years.” The star-studded gala is scheduled for Thursday, June 13th, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. Stay tuned for announcements on additional special award honorees.

“I’ve said it before, but the music industry does not exist without songwriters delivering great songs first. Without them there is no recorded music, no concert business, no merch . . . nothing, it all starts with the song and the songwriter,” said SHOF Chairman Nile Rodgers. “We are therefore very proud that we are continually recognizing some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time and that the 2024 slate represents not just iconic songs but also diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity and gender, songwriters who have enriched our lives and literally enriched music and the lives of billions of listeners all over the world.”

Founded in 1969, the Songwriters Hall of Fame (SHOF) plays a crucial role as a connecting link between the rich history and promising future of music. Within its hallowed halls, musical trailblazers are immortalized and honored, and the organization’s active engagement with the music community nurtures the emergence of the next generation of troubadours. Eligibility for induction is based on a songwriter’s substantial catalog of songs, making them eligible for consideration 20 years after the initial commercial release of a song.





