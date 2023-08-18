GoldFish Announce Sixth Studio Album in Tandem With Release Of Sun-Kissed Title Track ‘If Summer Was A Sound’

Today, San Diego-based live electronic duo GoldFish (David Poole and Dominic Peters) announced their long-awaited sixth artist album, ‘If Summer Was A Sound’, coming September 29 via Armada Music. The announcement came in tandem with the release of the album’s sun-kissed title track, a collaboration with electro-pop talent Malou.

For the upcoming 22-track album, which sees GoldFish collaborate with a diverse and impressive lineup that range from Australian legend Xavier Rudd and Los Angeles electronic upstarts Laszewo, to U.K. based multi-instrumentalist sensation Youngr and Rio-based duo Cat Dealers, the title track ‘If Summer Was A Sound’ effortlessly sets the tone.

Upbeat and graced with the sultry vocals of the established songwriter and vocalist Malou, the song is a true celebration of life that embodies the quintessential GoldFish experience: live keys, saxophone and upright bass married with electronic production.

“To us, both the song we did with Malou and the upcoming album as a whole channel the sound of summer,” GoldFish say. “Music has the superpower to take listeners to a special time and place in their lives, and this time, it obviously triggers the memories of a wonderful, love-filled summer you can always look back on with a smile.”

To bring the album to life, GoldFish will be taking their acclaimed live show to Europe and South Africa in October. After kicking things off in Ireland, the pair will perform in London and Amsterdam before heading to Durban and Cape Town.

Album Tracklist

GoldFish – If Summer Was A Sound (Prologue) GoldFish & Malou – If Summer Was A Sound GoldFish feat. Julia Church – That’s Alright GoldFish feat. Sakhile Moleshe – About The Weekend GoldFish feat. The Palms and Hi-Def – California Child GoldFish and Youngr – Two Monkeys GoldFish and LUISAH – La Playa GoldFish feat. Keanan Eksteen – Sing With Me GoldFish feat. Julia Church – Everything Is Changing CARTSN and GoldFish feat. Anna Graceman – Chasing Tomorrow GoldFish and Bruno Be feat. Dana Williams – Coffee In The Afternoon GoldFish feat. Xavier Rudd- We Deserve To Dream GoldFish feat. Max Vidima – Going Home GoldFish – Love Everlasting GoldFish feat. Nate Highfield and SILVER – Forever Free GoldFish and Laszewo – When I’m Alone GoldFish and Dubdogz – Jazz Club GoldFish & Cat Dealers – Colours & Lights GoldFish & Malou – If Summer Was A Sound (DeepFish Remix) GoldFish and Youngr – Two Monkeys (DeepFish Remix) CARSTN and GoldFish feat. Anna Graceman – Chasing Tomorrow (GoldFish Club mix) GoldFish feat. Nate Highfield and SILVER – Forever Free (DeepFish Remix)

2023 Tour Dates

Thursday, 12 October @The Grand Social – Dublin, Ireland

Friday, 13 October @Electric Brixton – London, UK

Saturday, 14 October @HERE at Outernet – London, UK

TBA – Friday, 27 October – Durban, SA

TBA – Saturday, 28 October – Cape Town, SA

About GoldFish

Before changing the Electronic Music game in South Africa as GoldFish, Dominic Peters and David Poole were mild-mannered students by day – that blew the roof off house parties by night. Their trail-blazing live show, which mixed tireless house beats with multiple live instrumental performances earned the attention of a swelling house and electronic music fan base.

As their fame grew, so did their scope, scouring obscure sources for unique and cheeky samples that they twisted into endlessly fun hooks and choruses. Stirring African rhythms and Sax melodies into the mix helped Goldfish evolve a truly unique house sound. Their burnished grooves are rooted in pure pop pleasure, hooking even the most cautious listener onto the dancefloor (without next-day regret).

After seven years basing themselves between Cape Town and Ibiza, Dom and Dave have settled in San Diego to concentrate on the burgeoning US Market. A consistent string of chart-topping hits and a live show that has seen countless festival appearances from Coachella to Glastonbury — has helped GoldFish become one of the most enduring and influential groups in live electronic music.

