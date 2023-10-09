Drake Continues to Shade Joe Budden and His ‘Rushed Conclusions on Best Buy Podcast Mics’

Drake continues to shade Joe Budden following the rapper-turned-podcaster’s opinion of For All The Dogs. Hitting Instagram, Drake shared a collection of photos, the last highlighting a fedora case that Joe Budden carried. “I thank god for this life and not having to come to rushed conclusions on Best Buy podcast mics,” Drake wrote.

Previously, Drake heard Joe Budden’s latest podcast, breaking down his issues with the For All The Dogs album, but overall, he was happy with receiving the release. He then hit him a scathing response that you can see below.

Drake responds to Joe Budden pic.twitter.com/vWR3yXfk7Y — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) October 7, 2023





