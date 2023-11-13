Celebrities Who Wound Up In Rehab Over Substance Abuse

Demi Lovato, who readopted she/her pronouns after updating them to they/them, struggled with bipolar and eating disorder that led her to enter a sober house in 2013, three years after marking her first rehab stint in 2010.

Although she showed she was having a smooth sailing journey, her 2018 track Sober revealed that she had a relapse following six years of sobriety. She was hospitalized a month later due to a near-fatal overdose that resulted in a two-week treatment and a three-month rehab stay.

In her YouTube Originals documentary series, Dancing With the Devil, the 31-year-old Cool for the Summer singer revealed that she had three strokes and a heart attack following the overdose. At that time, her doctors reportedly told her she only had five to 10 more minutes to live.

“I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post after the hospitalization. “To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time. I want to thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time. Without them I wouldn’t be here writing this letter to all of you.”