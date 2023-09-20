New Tory Lanez Mugshot Released Ahead Prison Transfer

Tory Lanez has been transferred to prison. Before his transition, a new mugshot was snapped, which was shared by TMZ.

Lanez will be housed at the North Kern State Prison, which is 145 miles away from Los Angeles in Delano, California.

TMZ shares Tory Lanez’s new mugshot as he’s transferred to state prison. pic.twitter.com/3ULDDXCCqW — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 20, 2023

Tory Lanez allegedly had a remark for court reporter Meghan Cuniff at his release hearing. Conflict reports stated Lanez looked at the gallery and called Cuniff a “googly eyed bitch.” Cuniff spoke about the report, stating she didn’t hear it herself.

“I didn’t hear it and I’m still working tos ee if transcript has it, but I’ve confirmed Tory Lanez chose to use his final courtroom moments to profanely insult me, calling me ‘a googly eyed bitch’ as he looked at gallery,” Cuniff wrote. “Conflicting reports on whether he named me. A fitting end.”

I didn’t hear it and I’m still working to see if transcript has it, but I’ve confirmed Tory Lanez chose to use his final courtroom moments to profanely insult me, calling me “a googly eyed bitch” as he looked at gallery. Conflicting reports on whether he named me. A fitting end. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) September 14, 2023

Tory Lanez’s request for release from custody while working on an appeal of his conviction for shooting Megan Teee Stallion was denied leading to the prison transfer.

Cunnif states Los Angeles Judge David Herriford denied the request. “The motion will be denied and proceedings concluded. Thank you,” Judge Herriford said.

As Lanez left the courtroom, he smiled at his family and supporters.

Tory Lanez is officially headed to prison. “The motion will be denied and proceedings concluded. Thank you,” Judge Herriford said. Lanez grinned at his supporters, including his father and friends from the Unite the People legal services group, before being led out. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) September 14, 2023





