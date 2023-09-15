Tinashe Says She is ‘Embarrassed’ That She Has a Song with R. Kelly

Tinashe is back with a new EP, BB/ANG3L. During a visit to the Zach Sang show, Tinashe revealed that she treats her single with R. Kelly like it never happened, claiming she never wanted to do it.

“I literally block out that R. Kelly song from my mind,” Tinashe said. “I forget that it even exists. That is so embarrassing. That is so unreal that I even have a song with R. Kelly. That’s so embarrassing.”

Tinashe revealed that the moment was while she was young and signed a label, before she expressed regret in working with CHris Brown too. “That was a song that we all wanted to be this big moment, this big single.”

You can hear it from Tinashe below.

@zachsangshow “I block out that song from my mind” @Tinashe on working with R. Kelly #tinashe #rkelly #embarrassing #zachsangshow #zachsang #fyp #foryou @Amp ♬ original sound – Zach Sang Show

via





