El Benzo Teams Up With Nhance For ‘Pain Remix’

Ever since US-based dancehall artist El Benzo got shot by unknown assailants last year, he has changed his focus to music, recording a slew of songs talking about his experiences in the street. His latest release, Pain, chronicles his life, growing up in new Jersey, visiting his family members in Glengoffe and the fear of facing death at the end of a bullet.

“I’ve been through a lot, I got a lot of things to say, and music allows me to document my experiences so others can share, I faced my own death, I took two to the chest and I lived to tell my tale so I know that God has a plan for me,” the artiste whose real name is Lorenzo Gayle, said.

The New Jersey-based artist teamed up with Nhance for a remix of his Pain single which was released through the label, Chase Mills Records on March 1.

“Pain is one of my most popular songs on Apple Music, Pain and Night Nurse, so I saw the impact Nhance was creating in the marketplace, I approached and now we have an even better son,,” he said.

He has shot videos for songs such as Night Nurse, Rumours and Karate. These songs will be part of a seven-song EP that he will be releasing on the Chase Mills Records label in 2024.

Born in the US, he grew up in New Jersey where he attended Bloomfield Tech. He returned to Jamaica during Summer holidays and fell in love with the island’s vibrant music and culture. After graduating high school, he attended trade school where he studied business management/entrepreneurship. However, music remained his first love.

“I love the direction of my career, I am getting airplay in Ghana and Liberia, and also my music is doing well in Latin America, in Panama and Suriname, so things are looking great,” he said.