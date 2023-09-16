The Rolling Stones Announce Tracklist For Hackney Diamonds.

Legendary rockers, The Rolling Stones have revealed the full track listing of their hugely anticipated new album. ‘Hackney Diamonds’ will be released next month, with the date set for October 20th 2023. Their Album opener, the recently released single ‘Angry’ will be followed by eleven more tracks!

Late drummer Charlie Watts, the bands only drummer since 1963, up till his sad passing in 2021, features on two of the albums tracks.’ That being ‘Live By The Sword’ and ‘Mess It Up. Bill Wyman the former Stones bassist, performs bass on ‘Live by the sword‘. The track ‘Sweet Sounds Of Heaven’ features vocals from Lady Gaga with keys & piano from Stevie Wonder. ‘Bite My Head Off’ contains bass from the great Paul McCartney. ‘Get Close’ and ‘Live By The Sword’ both feature piano from Sir Elton John.

Hackney Diamonds Tracklist

Angry

Get Close

Depending On You

Bite My Head Off

Whole Wide World

Dreamy Skies

Mess It Up

Live By The Sword

Driving Me Too Hard

Tell Me Straight

Sweet Sounds Of Heaven

Rolling Stone Blues

The 12-track album recorded in various locations around the world. Namely, Henson Recording Studios, LA; Metropolis Studios, London; Sanctuary Studios, Bahamas; Electric Lady Studios, New York; and The Hit Factory/Germano Studios in New York.

Last week The Stones excitedly launched the highly anticipated album at a live streamed event from Hackney Empire in the East of London. The live streamed event was followed by a premiere of the video for ‘Angry’.

Delightfully, the music video for ‘Angry‘ also features actress, Sydney Sweeney. To date it stands at over 14 million views, unsurprisingly. The numbers, proving once again, that they remain cemented as one of the worlds most sought after bands of all times.

Hackney Diamonds has been their first studio set of new material since 2005. Additionally, the Stones have continued to smash box office records on a series of global sellout tours. Looking back, they also released 2016’s Grammy Award winning ‘Blue & Lonesome’.

That particular album featured brilliant versions of many of the blues tracks which subsequently helped shape their sound. Always topping album charts around the world. Last year, they also thrilled European audiences, totaling nearly a quarter of a million on the anniversary Sixty tour.

The album, Hackney Diamonds marks The Stones (Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood) first album produced by producer and musician Andrew Watt. Enter a brand new Stones era…

