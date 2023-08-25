‘Succession’ Actor Brian Cox Stars in Kith’s Fall 2023 Campaign

Kith, the acclaimed fashion label, has launched its Fall 2023 collection, introducing a fusion of Western-inspired aesthetics and elevated fabrics tailored for autumn sophistication. The collection is modeled by iconic Succession actor Brian Cox.

The collection embraces versatility, featuring outerwear, tailored shirts, seasonal knitwear, core trousers & shorts, and a diverse array of accessories. Notable fabrics include Nappa leather, suede, shearling, chenille, quilted cotton, and chunky cotton yarn. The collection is unified by the seasonal Kith Palette, which introduces vibrant pops of red, yellow, and orange hues alongside foundational colors like Nocturnal, Stadium, and Black.

Highlighted pieces include the Wyona Full-Zip Varsity Sweater with “Just Us” embroidery, the retro Leather Maclay Jacket with color-blocking and embossed Kith logos, and the Patchwork Brixton Puffed Shirt Jacket adorned with floral motifs. The Shearling Coaches Jacket showcases timeless style, while the Leather Short Sleeve Reade Shirt features intricate laser-cut paisley artwork.

Kith Classics are also revisited, offering staple silhouettes such as the Gorman Jacket, Double Weave Boxy Collared Overshirt, and Nelson Crewneck. Accessories range from collaborative headwear to Saffiano leather duffle bags, home goods, and more.

Kith partnered with Blackstock & Weber for luxurious loafers, and the Chuck Taylor All Star 1970 by Converse returns in a new Gingerbread colorway.

The Fall 2023 collection debuts on August 25th across Kith stores and online platforms, celebrating a fusion of style, craftsmanship, and innovative design.





