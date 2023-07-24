Today in Hip-Hop History: 2 Live Crew’s Debut Album ‘2 Live Crew Is What We Are’ Turns 35 Years Old!

On this date in 1986, 305-based Hip Hop trio 2 Live Crew released their debut album 2 Live Crew Is What We Are on their independent imprint Luke Skyywalker Records.

This album serves as the main precursor to the legendary Miami bass sound as well as predicates almost all other modern, R-rated and X-rated Hip Hop music. Featuring lead MC Luther Campbell aka Luke Skyywalker, Brother Marquis and the late Fresh Kid Ice, the debut album from the nastiest group in the game had titles that made radio DJs cringe such as “Throw That D**k”, We Want Some P***y”, which both became popular anthems of Miami Hip Hop.

Salute to the iconic 2 Live Crew for their unprecedented contribution to Hip Hop music on this album and all those that followed. RIP to Chris Wong Won aka Fresh Kid Ice, who passed away earlier this month at age 53. The Crew is forever etched in their place in Hip-Hop history!





