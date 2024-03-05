13
Today In Hip Hop History: DAS EFX Dropped Their Debut Single “They Want EFX” 32 Years Ago

On this date in 1992, the Brooklyn/Teaneck, New Jersey duo Das EFX dropped their game changing single “They Want EFX” on East West Records.

When Krazy Drazy and Skood dropped their signature, off beat, stuttering style, am entire wave of rappers with an identical or similar style emerged in Hip Hop during the early 90s. With samples from “Buffalo Gals” by Malcolm McLaren, “Blind Man Can See It” by James Brown and “Breath Control II by Boogie Down Productions.They Want EFX was the blueprint for many of those who came after them. Their usage of famous TV commercials and slogans distinguished DAS’ style from the others, but later proved that they can switch their stutter to a consistent cadence and still keep up with their peers.

The lead single from the group’s debut album Dead Serious did numbers commercially as well appearing at number 25 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 and even reached the pole position for Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs in ’92.






