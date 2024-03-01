Track of the Week: Bobby Brackins & Marc E. Bassy’s “Bad One”

Bobby Brackins is back with another banger for his day-one fans.

This time, the Oakland, California native links up with fellow Bay Area recording artist Marc E. Bassy to unveil their newest song titled “Bad One.” The feel-good song adds to their previous collaborations, including “OB” and “Drunk & I’m Drunk.”

“Bad One” is written by Bobby Brackins and Gregory “Aldae” Hein, who wrote the Grammy award-winning mega-smash “Flowers” for Miley Cyrus. The record is produced by Ojivolta, who has multiple songs on Ye & Ty Dolla $ign’s Vultures 1, which currently sits proudly at the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 albums charts.

Bobby Brackins explains, “‘Bad One’ is a song I wanted to release because I feel it has a refreshing energy to it, the song slaps but also has a nostalgic vibe to it for people to enjoy while pregaming and/or after-partying with their favorite people. Or simply reflecting on a time where a memorable experience was had.”

He adds, “What I want listeners to take away from the song is a sense of auditory Euphoria, and to have their endorphins stimulated, it’s definitely not to promote abusing substances, rather get high off life, the music, the ambiance, love/lust, chemistry, and overall vibe of a magical time being had.”

Bobby Brackins is best known for his writing contributions on Justin Bieber’s “I’m The One”, Chris Brown’s “Loyal,” “Tinashe’s “2 On”,” and many more. Marc E. Bassy is a multifaceted singer who boasts his own catalog of hits such as “You and Me” and “Morning.”

“Bad One” explores a nostalgic vibe of partying or having a wild night with the person you are crushing on. It’s meant to have listeners reminisce on a time where they let loose and found love or lust within the occasion. The song feels like a page from your personal journal that you’ll always be connected to through euphoria and nostalgia.





