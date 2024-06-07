Trailer for LEGO Animated Pharrell Williams Biopic Featuring Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, and More Released

The trailer for Pharrell Williams’ upcoming biopic and it’s exactly what we expected—immense unadulterated and epic creativity. The iconic producer will be voicing himself in animated LEGO form, accompanied by some A-list collaborators from his chart-topping career.

Gwen Stefani, Justin Timberlake, Jay-Z, and Snoop Dogg are among the guest stars from Williams’ 30-year career that will feature in “Piece by Piece.” The trailer depicts a LEGO-ized version of Williams, Hugo, and Snoop Dogg devising the hit “Drop it Like it’s Hot.” It also revealed that the film would include new music from Williams, adding another layer of excitement for fans.

Announced in January by Focus Features, the film is directed by Morgan Neville. Neville shared that Williams approached him five years ago with the unique concept for the biopic.

“When I had this crazy vision to tell this story through LEGO bricks, I couldn’t have imagined a better partner than Morgan. He is a legend,” Williams said in a statement. “Who would’ve thought that playing with these toys as a kid would evolve into a movie about my life? It’s proof that anyone else can do it too.”

Morgan Neville, primarily known as a documentary filmmaker, won an Oscar for his 2014 feature “20 Feet From Stardom,” which explores the careers and lives of backup singers. Neville’s expertise in bringing real-life stories to the screen in an engaging manner makes him a fitting choice for this innovative project.

As half of the foundational production duo The Neptunes, Williams has set the backdrop for some of music’s greatest hits. Formed in Virginia Beach in 1992 by childhood friends Williams and Chad Hugo, The Neptunes quickly rose to prominence, writing and producing for artists such as Teddy Riley, The Clipse, Usher, Nelly, and Britney Spears. Pharrell’s iconic four-count instrumental opening tags chart-toppers from Kelis’ “Milkshake” to Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright” to Williams’ own “Happy.”

“Piece by Piece” will be released in theaters on October 11. The anticipation is high for this unique blend of animation, music history, and the inspiring story of Pharrell Williams. You can watch the trailer below:

