T’yanna Wallace Unveils the World’s First Biggie Museum in Brooklyn

In Brooklyn, March 9th isn’t just another day on the calendar; it’s a national holiday dedicated to celebrating the life and legacy of the legendary rapper, The Notorious B.I.G., also known as Biggie Smalls. On this day, the streets of Brooklyn come alive with the sound of Biggie’s iconic music blasting from car radios, while fans proudly display Biggie memorabilia as a tribute to the late rap icon.

This year, to kick off the festivities in style, T’yanna Wallace, daughter of the late Biggie Smalls, made history by opening the world’s first Biggie Museum in Brooklyn, NY, near the famous Barclays Center. As a fashionista and entrepreneur, T’yanna Wallace has long been dedicated to preserving her father’s legacy, and the museum is a testament to her unwavering commitment to honoring his memory.

The museum’s grand opening took place on March 8th with a private event attended by close family and friends. Following the opening, a lavish after-party was held across the street from the museum, marking the beginning of a new era in celebrating Biggie’s enduring influence on music and culture.

Curated by Chasity Cox PR and Sheriè P, the event was themed “Return Of The King,” paying homage to Biggie’s larger-than-life persona and lasting impact on the music industry. The museum was adorned with extreme Biggie-themed details that captivated guests and paid homage to the rap legend’s iconic style and persona.

The red carpet was graced by notable figures such as T’yanna’s brother, CJ Wallace, members of Junior Mafia, Lil Cease, Jada Kiss, Lil Mama, and many more. The event also saw the presence of celebrity photographer Johnny Nunez, adding to the star-studded affair.

“Hotlinats Signs” flew in from Atlanta to adorn the former Brooklyn staple, “Hanks Saloon,” with striking graphics featuring Biggie, his mother Voletta Wallace, his son CJ, Lil Cease, and T’yanna herself. The visual display was a fitting tribute to Biggie’s enduring legacy and his profound influence on hip-hop culture.

Guests were treated to an unforgettable experience with music vibes by Nyla, premium flower arrangements by Hudson Exotics, and delectable eats sponsored by Brooklyn Chop House and Cake Boi Bakery. Libations flowed generously, courtesy of sponsors such as Dusse, Belaire, and Yoco Vodka, while Budweiser cans paid homage to the collaboration between the rapper and his estate in 2021.

Reflecting on the event, T’yanna Wallace expressed her joy and gratitude, stating, “A great time was had, I’m so happy that my close friends and family were able to eat, mingle, and see my vision first.” “The Biggie Experience” is more than just a pop-up; it’s a permanent fixture that will stand tall for the rest of the year, inviting fans to immerse themselves in the world of Biggie Smalls.

photos by Sean Bell

Tickets for “The Biggie Experience” are available for purchase at TheBiggieExperience.com, offering fans the opportunity to celebrate the life and legacy of one of hip-hop’s greatest icons in a truly unforgettable way.

Scroll down for more photos.





