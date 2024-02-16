Usher Opens Up About Heartbreak With Singer Chili in First Interview Since Eloping

Usher is making headlines once again, but this time it’s not for his chart-topping hits or electrifying performances. Last week, the Grammy-winning artist shocked fans when he eloped in Las Vegas with Jennifer Goicoechea, the mother of his two youngest children. In his first interview since tying the knot, Usher delves into his past and opens up about the deep love he once shared with fellow music star Chili, from the iconic group TLC.

According to a report by People magazine, Usher, now 45, reminisced about his journey to stardom and the profound connection he had with Chili during their relationship from 2001 to 2004. Reflecting on his early days in the music industry, Usher recalls moving from Chattanooga, Tennessee to Atlanta at a young age to pursue his dreams. He released his debut LP at just 15 years old and achieved his first hit album, “My Way,” at 18. Usher’s magnetic charm and seductive persona weren’t just marketing tactics – he admits, “I was always charming the older ladies.”

It was during this time that Usher crossed paths with Chili, who was seven years his senior. He describes himself as her “No. 1 fan” and credits her as his “superstar.” Their relationship became the subject of public fascination, especially after Usher’s 2004 album “Confessions” featured songs that hinted at the aftermath of their highly publicized romance.

Usher reveals that his admiration for Chili began long before they met, recalling how he idolized her as a child and even adorned his walls with her posters. However, despite their undeniable chemistry, their relationship ultimately came to an end in late 2004.

“I was a young man, and she had very specific rules that didn’t work for me,” Usher explains. “We were missing each other. I really did want to have a different type of relationship where she was there with me, and she couldn’t be.” He admits to proposing to Chili, but she turned him down, leaving him heartbroken.

“I went through a great deal of pain after that, not trusting women or wanting to open up,” Usher confesses. He acknowledges that he hurt Chili as well, but the rejection left a lasting impact on him. Despite the pain, Usher’s recent elopement with Jennifer Goicoechea signals a new chapter in his love life.

