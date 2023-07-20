Victoria Monét Reveals ‘Jaguar II’ Tracklist Featuring Lucky Daye, Earth, Wind & Fire & More

Victoria Monét is ready to let her fans into the world of Jaguar II. Hitting Instagram, Monét revealed the tracklist, bringing in elite features of Lucky Daye, Buju Banton, and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Victoria Monét is also set to embark on her inaugural solo headlining tour, The JAGUAR Tour, supporting her highly anticipated album JAGUAR II.

Due to the pandemic, Monét could not tour her critically acclaimed album JAGUAR, making this tour the first opportunity for fans to experience songs from both JAGUAR and JAGUAR II. The tour will kick off on September 6th in Detroit and will take Monét to major cities across North America, including Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and more. The tour will also mark her first solo show in London, United Kingdom, in November. Artist pre-sale tickets will be available on Wednesday, with general ticket sales opening on Friday, July 14.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of Monét’s recent release of “On My Mama,” the third single from JAGUAR II. The empowering anthem has already garnered over 6 million streams within its first three weeks. Before “On My Mama,” Monét dropped the dancehall-influenced hit “Party Girls” featuring Buju Banton and a captivating music video choreographed by Sean Bankhead. The success of “Party Girls” led to Monét trending and the video landing in the YouTube Trending Top 15. Earlier this year, Monét sold out her first-ever headlining show at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles and participated in a fireside chat at CultureCon LA. As a new member of RCA Records, Victoria Monét is heating the music scene with her upcoming projects.

UPCOMING LIVE DATES

9/6 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

9/8 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

9/11 – Boston, MA @ Royale

9/13 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

9/15 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre

9/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)

9/18 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

9/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

9/21 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater New Orleans

9/22 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

9/24 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

9/26 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

9/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford

9/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/1 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

10/3 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

10/6 – Portland, OR @ The Wonder Ballroom

10/7 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

10/9 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

10/22 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues





