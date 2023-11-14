[WATCH] Benzino Says Daughter/Rapper Coi Leray Lied About Sleeping In Cars

Last summer, rapper Coi Leray and her estranged father Raymond “Benzino” Scott appeared to have been on good terms after Benzino showed up for one of Coi’s concerts. Now Benzino is upset again after Coi called him jealous of her in an interview with Angie Martinez…Benzino went live on Instagram and flipped out on his daughter for accusing him of being jealous and claims Coi is lying about sleeping in cars and dealing drugs.

He wrote on his Instagram page:

This has to be the most ridiculous 💩 I’ve heard in my entire life on this earth. How tf can be envious towards someone I RAISED, NUTURED, PROVIDED FOR, INFLUENCED AND LOVE VERY DEARLY??? This industry and the internet have completely messed up the minds of this young generation. I’m tired of her pushing a false narrative about who I am and what I’ve done as a father. In my 40 years in hip hop I’ve never ever seen an artist DOG their parents out the was Coi does and it’s embarrassing and sad…and one last thing, @angiemartinez knows she doesn’t like me so she’s just being manipulative and messy. They want me crash out but I’ve worked on myself so hard that I ain’t going backwards for ANYTHING, but what I won’t do is allow ANYONE to slander my name and push a false narrative on my reputation and who I am. I’ve shed too many blood, sweat and tears, survived street wars and indictments. Nope no more.

