Bishop T.D. Jakes was the topic of rumors over the past week, alleging he had a role in sex parties with Diddy and other Hollywood figures. Taking to the pulpit for his Christmas sermon, Jakes stated he would not directly “address a lie.”

“I will not use this sacred day and this sacred pulpit to address a lie when I have the chance to preach the truth,” Jakes said in his sermon. You can hear it all below.