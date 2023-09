Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s new single, “Bongos,” has arrived. The sex exudes from the single early as it opens with bodacious women twerking on a beach and Cardi’s opening bars: “Eat this ass like a plum, this pussy tight like a nun.” The new video is very extremely colorful and features the two taking on impressive dance break downs before up close and personal moments with the two seductive rap queens.

