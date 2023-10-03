Sexyy Red Embraces Spooky Season with Spider-Woman Costume

It’s spooky season and Sexyy Red already has her Halloween costume picked out. Introducing: Sexyy Spider-Woman.

Hol up its October?? pic.twitter.com/eIyhnSOHSv — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) October 1, 2023

Sexyy Red proves she’s as real as it gets in her latest hit, “Shake Yo Dreads.” The track not only showcases her unapologetic style but also celebrates her roots as she proudly declares, “I’m from the North Side, I still be in the streets.”

Despite her rising fame and success, Sexyy Red stays true to her Northside roots, making it clear that she’s far from the industry image some may perceive. This authenticity and her fierce attitude have garnered her a dedicated following.

“Shake Yo Dreads” is just one of Sexyy Red’s recent releases, following her Lil Durk collaboration, “Hellcats SRTs 2.” She’s also made history by placing four songs on the new TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart, including the chart’s first-ever #1 hit with “SkeeYee.” Her rapid ascent in music highlights her staying power and distinct approach to hip-hop.





