Carissa Cupido (Good Hope FM) chats with Ckay – The #lovenwantiti star strikes again.

Emo Afrobeats hitmaker CKAY sits down with Carissa Cupido to talk about his take on the Grammys, UMG‘s decision to remove their catalogue from #TikTok. They also chat about the pressure of success and of course his latest offerings, ‘Mysterious Love’ and ‘Is It You.’

More About CKay

Chukwuka Ekweani, known as CKay, is the rising star in the ever-burgeoning Afrobeats scene. A multi-talented artist, whether behind the boards as a producer or in front of the mic performing his self-penned songs, it is CKay’s single-minded vision that shines through.

The Nigerian singer, songwriter, and producer originally released ‘Love Nwantiti’ back in 2019 as part of his debut EP, CKay The First. ‘Love nwantiti’ has been certified platinum/multi-platinum in five countries, including the United States, India and Italy.

The viral hit has also been certified gold in the UK, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand. CKay became the first African artist in 50 years to hold a top 5 position on the UK Singles Chart for 4 straight weeks. He has continued to create a global presence with the “most Shazam-ed song in the world.” ‘Emiliana’, followed suit and racked in global chart positions and currently has just over 501 million streams worldwide.

‘Emiliana’ peaked at #1 on the UK Afrobeats Chart. Reaching #2 on Shazam Top 200, and #1 in six countries on Apple Music. CKay’s debut album Sad Romance has reached over 380 million streams worldwide.

In addition to releasing his own music as a solo act, the superstar featured on singles throughout 2023. This included ‘Trumpet’ with Olamide and “Know Better” which featured on Janelle Monáe’s ‘The Age of Pleasure.’This earned him a Grammy nomination.

Most recently he joined forces with British songstress Tamera on “40 Days.” Further solidifying his global reach and musical prowess.

His latest offerings “Mysterious Love” is accompanied by an official music video and “Is It You?” with a corresponding lyric video. The official music video for “Is It You?” released on 9th February 2024.

In “Mysterious Love” and “Is It You?” CKay explores the confluence of Amapiano, Afrobeats and Pop music and how these come together to create Emo-Afrobeats. A sonic atmosphere that he has carved to demonstrate his unique musical approach.

