Vaughn Prangley Releases ‘Like No Other’ – Indie Alternative Singer-Songwriter Vaughn Prangley is back with his new single ‘Like No Other’.

This is an unconventional song perfect for fans of artists like Bon Iver, Nick Cave, Band Of Horses, and The National. Like his recent single ‘Thick of It’, this was again written and produced entirely by himself in his own studio.

Vaughn Speaks on the Songs Creation

Vaughn shares that “this song is my unconventional love song and a unique and personal project I crafted in my own studio. It’s a departure from the usual love song formula, and I can’t wait to see where this song goes. At its core, ‘Like No Other’ is a passionate love song. I wanted the structure, or lack of structure, to mirror the unpredictability and complexity of love itself. Instead of adhering to the typical verse-chorus-bridge format, this song takes a different path. It flows and evolves, just like love does, with no clear-cut boundaries or defined structure“.

Vaughn adds that “I had an absolute blast working on all the elements in this track. I wanted heavy emotive electric guitars to set the tone and convey the intensity of the emotions at play. The music became an extension of my feelings, and it was a thrilling experience to explore the depths of love through sound. As the song progresses, it builds in intensity and emotion, much like the journey of falling in love. I enjoyed screaming my lungs out at the end of the song. These raw, unfiltered moments add a layer of authenticity, emphasising the depth of the emotions I’m trying to convey.

Working on ‘Like No other’

Working on ‘Like No Other’ has been an awesome journey, and I’ve poured my heart and soul into every note and lyric. The many late nights spent recording and getting creative were so much fun. Now, as I prepare to share ‘Like No Other’ with the world, I’m filled with excitement.

I believe that this song is a representation of who I am as an artist. I hope that the listeners can feel the same emotions that I’ve tried so hard to portray in the track. This song is an invitation to embark on an emotional journey, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it.”

Listen to ‘Like No Other’ Here

Vaughn Prangley Bio

As a natural-born singer-songwriter with disciplined roots in classical training, 19-year-old South African-born Alternative Indie Pop sensation Vaughn Prangley has been penning his own songs from the age of thirteen, where he felt the calling to venture outside the norms, break rules, and create a dynamic self-styled career and unique sound.

Vaughn is transparent with his emotions, successes, and failures, yet admits it’s not always easy laying your soul bare; “Music is more of an outlet than an escape. My emotions are dealt with through music. I’m not afraid to share how I feel. No one should be. Vulnerability is important, but also affords me the opportunity to uplift, inspire and have fun with my listeners.”

Previous Releases

Vaughn’s critically acclaimed releases to date are hauntingly soulful and optimistic with simple guitar riffs. His debut single ‘Oasis’ reached number one on the Mix FM South African Top 40 in 2020. His debut EP ‘Where It Begins’ and ‘Breathing’ furthermore secured him a finalist spot. He received an honourable mention in the 2021 edition of the US Unsigned Only Music Competition.

In 2022 Vaughn released his debut album ‘Destination Unknown.’ Composed of ten emotively powerful songs that spotlight Vaughn’s mastery in song writing. The inspiration deeply rooted in what was observed and experienced during 2020 and 2021. The songs explore themes of perseverance, self-growth, self-worth, and an appreciation of the here and now. Rather than dwelling on the past or missing out on special moments, he is constantly looking ahead.

“My creative process is heavily influenced by what happens in my environment. ‘Destination Unknown’ tells a story of struggles and uncertainties, the happy and exciting moments … they are all there told as a melodic adventure.”

Accolades

‘Destination Unknown’ saw production by singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalists and producer Howie Combrink. It earned a SAMA Nomination for ‘Best Produced Album Of The Year’. The song ‘Avalanche To The Sea’ additionally earned Vaughn another finalist spot. This in the 2022 edition of the US Unsigned Only Music Competition (taking 2nd place in the Teen Category).

Vaughn furthermore took top honours in the International Songwriting Competition (ISC) for the song ‘Passing Seconds’, earning him a coveted win out of a staggering 21 000 entries. The track also held charting positions on the Mix FM South African Top 40 and 5fm Indie Chart.

At the end of 2022 to the beginning of 2023 Vaughn spent several months performing music in the Maldives, where he also built his own studio and honed his production skills. In mid 2023 Vaughn relocated to Dubai where he has been working on new music, entirely self recorded and produced. With many new songs waiting in the wings, his energy levels are soaring. “I have a musical engine in me that never stops!”.

Follow Vaughn’s Journey Online

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

YouTube

Website

Bookings

Source: Devographic Music Agency