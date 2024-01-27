10 Celebrities in Prison

Infamous film producer Harvey Weinstein faced several accusations from dozens of women, including sexual abuse, rape, and sexual assault over the span of at least 30 years. Over 80 women in the film industry were reportedly among the victims.

“Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein,” his spokeswoman Holly Baird told USA Today.

He began serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York, but faced an additional 16 years in prison for charges of rape and sexual assault.