The 2023 ESPYS opened with Lil Wayne performing a special sports-themed version of โ€œA Milli.โ€ Ever the sports fan, Weezy F Baby replaced original lyrics with salutes to Angel Reese, Damar Hamlin, Coach Prime, Victor Wembanyama, and more.

You can see Wayneโ€™s intro below and get more of the ESPYS recap below.