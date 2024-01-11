Kanye West Sued For 2022 Assault And Battery On Autograph Seeker

Several reports have confirmed that music and fashion mogul Kanye West is facing a lawsuit for allegedly hitting a man that was trying to get an autograph in Los Angeles back in 2022.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the autograph seeker says that the assault occurred in DTLA almost two years agoand says that the video that shows ‘Ye yelling while he was on the ground semi-conscious backs up his story. The man claims that Yeezy screamed, “I’m going to make a f***ing example of you,” before hitting him with a punch to the face.

The man claims in the suit he asked West for an apology, to which he replied, “Apology for what?” … before allegedly striking him again multiple times and “severely injuring him.” He alleges that one of the people who accompanied Kanye tried to stop the attack, but he barked back, “go to the f***ing house and get my f***ing kids.”

The man is suing for damages, claiming he’s a victim of assault and battery and has suffered emotional distress.

His wife is also suing for a loss of consortium, essentially saying she lost the companionship of her husband as a result of the incident with Ye.





